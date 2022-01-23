Brokerages Anticipate Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

NVTS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,886. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

