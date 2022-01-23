Brokerages Anticipate Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.
NVTS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,886. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
Featured Story: Strangles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.