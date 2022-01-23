Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report sales of $25.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $96.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $337.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330 in the last ninety days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $848,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

