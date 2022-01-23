Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report $13.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $15.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $50.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $50.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.55 million, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $72.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 38.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

