Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post $96.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. comScore reported sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $368.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $396.19 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $402.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $241.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

