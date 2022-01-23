Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce $2.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $17.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

