Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Dover reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $173.53 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

