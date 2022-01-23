Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). Dril-Quip reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000.

DRQ opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

