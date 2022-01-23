Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report $2.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.20 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROF. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of PROF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

