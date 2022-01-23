Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 66,441 shares of company stock worth $438,946. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.