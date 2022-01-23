Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,478.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 66,441 shares of company stock worth $438,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.