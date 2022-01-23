Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $472.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.60 million to $484.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $528.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.18 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

