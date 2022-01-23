BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.37% from the stock’s current price.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

NASDAQ:SMFR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 3,037,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.