BUZZCoin (BUZZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $707,392.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

