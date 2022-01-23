ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.0499 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $860,937.63 and $604.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.