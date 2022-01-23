Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Tops $44.37 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $44.37 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00307369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,729,946,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,141,306 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

