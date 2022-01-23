BZEdge Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $670.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.