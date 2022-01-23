Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $72.17 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

