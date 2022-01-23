Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Reduced by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 3.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

