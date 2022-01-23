Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CRNCY stock remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

