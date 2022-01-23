CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.48 or 0.06945826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00060048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,347.56 or 0.99865832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007281 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

