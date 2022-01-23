Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Caleres worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

CAL stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

