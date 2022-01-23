California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,983 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Plug Power worth $29,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.