California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.40 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

