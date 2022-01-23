California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Elanco Animal Health worth $28,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE ELAN opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.