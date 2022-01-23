California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 98,291 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,587,000 after buying an additional 3,341,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $6.39 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

