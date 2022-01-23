California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 220,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Shares of WAL opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

