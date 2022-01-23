California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Mosaic worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

