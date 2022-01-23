California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,733 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 180.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK opened at $311.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

