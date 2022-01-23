California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,640 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Packaging Co. of America worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.52 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

