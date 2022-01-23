Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.83 ($82.77).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of COK stock traded down €2.90 ($3.30) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €54.76 ($62.23). The company had a trading volume of 139,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.01. Cancom has a one year low of €43.02 ($48.89) and a one year high of €64.82 ($73.66). The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

