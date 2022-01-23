Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,658 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Cardiff Oncology worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

