Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

