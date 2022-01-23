Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0804

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $246.45 million and $13.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,620,804,593 coins and its circulating supply is 3,064,557,115 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

