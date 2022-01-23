Castle 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $12,026.34 and $7.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 67.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00274059 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002410 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

