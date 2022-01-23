CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.96.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of CX stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 598,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 113,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CEMEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,995,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after buying an additional 376,652 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 143,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
