CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 598,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 113,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CEMEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,995,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after buying an additional 376,652 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 143,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

