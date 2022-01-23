CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,786,000 after buying an additional 1,100,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 5,908,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.