Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.