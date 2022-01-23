Centrifuge Trading 25.7% Lower This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $104.17 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.67 or 0.06932255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.29 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,448,272 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.