Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of CCS opened at $64.79 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

