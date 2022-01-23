Ceres Price Hits $88.80 on Major Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $88.80 or 0.00251220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $434,435.19 and approximately $2,568.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres' total supply is 6,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893 coins.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars.

