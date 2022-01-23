CertiK Market Cap Achieves $68.98 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $68.98 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,609,826 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

