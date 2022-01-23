Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.00 Million

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post $375.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

