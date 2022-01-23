CheesecakeSwap Token Trading Down 17.4% This Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $135,512.79 and approximately $61.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.62 or 0.06866647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,332.85 or 0.99858680 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

