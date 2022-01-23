Chia Network (XCH) Price Reaches $85.93 on Top Exchanges

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

