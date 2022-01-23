Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Reaches $65.33 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00005891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $65.33 million and approximately $672,296.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

