Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Capitalization of $294.00 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $294.00 million and $94.45 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

