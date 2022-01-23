CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,740 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ResMed by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,615 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day moving average of $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

