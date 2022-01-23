CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.75.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $422.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

