CI Investments Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 82.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

XYL stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.