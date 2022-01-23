CI Investments Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

